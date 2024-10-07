Tucson Electric Power Net Zero Hero Award Recipients Support a Cleaner, More Sustainable Future

Tucson Electric Power is working to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 while keeping energy affordable and reliable.

But we can’t do it alone: We need our customers to help us get there.

Customers can partner with us by taking simple steps to save energy and shifting usage to periods when we have more wind and solar power available. In addition to saving money, these steps reduce our community’s carbon footprint, save water, protect our environment and reduce the need for new energy resources.

We recognize our leading partners in these efforts with Net Zero Hero Awards, previously known as our Go Green Awards.

We selected winners from nominations we received from our employees and the community for local businesses, nonprofit groups, and other entities that champion sustainability, embrace innovation and make thoughtful choices about the environment.

In the coming pages, you’ll meet the 2024 recipients of TEP’s Net Zero Hero Awards and the ways they’re inspiring change. These winners are going above and beyond, and we want to recognize their outstanding efforts.

What is TEP doing to achieve its net zero goal?

We’re working to expand our energy resources while reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

So far, we’ve achieved a 37% reduction in annual CO2 emissions from TEP’s generating resources since 2019, mainly through the retirement of coal-fired power plants and the addition of new wind and solar power systems.

Our next steps along the path to net zero are outlined in our 2023 Integrated Resource Plan, which calls for 2,240 megawatts of new renewable generation and 1,300 MW of new energy storage by 2038. Our first large-scale storage facility, the 200 MW Roadrunner Reserve system, is expected to come online in southeast Tucson in summer 2025.

Learn more about the Integrated Resource Plan at tep.com/2023-irp

What can you do?

Celebrate local businesses and other entities, such as our award recipients, who are doing important work to ensure a brighter future.

You also can take small steps in your own homes and businesses to help us reduce CO2 emissions and make the most efficient use of our clean energy resources. There are easy ways to save energy – and possibly money – in the process.

By taking our Net Zero Hero pledge to save, shift or invest in smart energy, you can earn a free cape, hat or T-shirt.

Learn more and sign up at tep.com/net-zero-hero

TEP NET ZERO HERO AWARD HONOREES