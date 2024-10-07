Net Zero Hero Eco-Friendly Partner Award Off-Campus Student Housing Community Installs EV Chargers, Efficiency Upgrades

College students living at the Stone Avenue Standard apartments are leaving a lighter footprint on the planet, thanks to upgrades that save energy and charge electric vehicles.

In 2023, the apartments’ managers replaced every kitchen appliance with new Energy Star-rated appliances. They also upgraded to LED lighting, installed a high-efficiency cooling device in each air handler, sealed AC ductwork and transitioned to new electric water heaters for additional savings.

They replaced older washers and dryers with efficient models and installed new roofs with reflective coating. With water sustainability in mind, the complex also installed the lowest flow toilets available through a program with Tucson Water.

The 224-room housing community, minutes from the University of Arizona campus, added EV chargers to support residents and guests, and an electric shuttle bus.

“As a student-only community, we feel obligated to be good stewards of environmental conservation and promote greater awareness,” said Oliver Swan, property manager. “We were pleased to partner with TEP on a number of these upgrades, including lighting and EV charger incentives to reduce our energy footprint and promote cleaner air.”

The apartment complex qualified for several TEP energy efficiency and beneficial electrification rebates and programs that helped offset the investment costs. The complex has participated twice in TEP’s Business Energy Solutions Commercial Program, which provided incentives for high-efficiency lighting.

Stone Avenue Standard also participated in TEP’s Smart EV Charging Program, which offers rebates to commercial businesses, multifamily housing communities, nonprofits, schools and government agencies that purchase and install EV charging ports at their location. The program supports customers by providing EV charging resources, qualified product lists, and technical support to assist them on their transportation electrification journey.

“The Net Zero Hero awards recognize each of us for doing our own part in our own spheres of influence to lead the way to a cleaner, greener future.”

“We know our residents have choices in where they live. With sustainability top of mind, making these investments is not only a smart decision for our bottom line, but also positions us favorably for those who appreciate these kinds of responsible investments,” Swan said.

Camila Martins-Bekat, Principal of Beneficial Electrification, agreed. “Stone Avenue Standard is a great example of how demonstrating a commitment to sustainability by promoting energy efficiency and EVs makes environmental – and financial – sense for companies. This helps set them apart from other developments while offering new amenities and products to their residents.”

