Net Zero Hero Sustainable Partner Award St. Francis Shelter Community Opens Windows of Opportunity

A 1940s-era repurposed convent on the Sacred Heart campus offers a safe space for 10 formerly homeless men building new lives.

The men, in turn, help take care of the church grounds. Their presence has reduced vandalism on the campus.

It’s one of the many ways the St. Francis Shelter Community, working in partnership with the church, is making a difference for the community, from running a food pantry for vulnerable community members to operating a cooling center five days a week.

Every dollar counts, so it was unacceptable that conditioned air was flying right out of the convent’s original single-paned windows.

Ron Hess and his team at The Window Depot stepped in with all new energy efficient windows, ensuring the space in the Amphitheater area is comfortable for the men while preserving precious financial resources for other critical needs.

“Before, we would run the AC all day and you almost couldn’t tell,” said Charles Dunn, the organization’s executive director. “Now, with all the new energy efficient windows, our electric costs are a fraction of what they were before, and our entire building is cool and comfortable.”

The shelter also upgraded its HVAC system and installed a more efficient drip system to save water. With a matching grant from auto dealer Jim Click, it replaced an older gas-guzzling truck with a gently used 2020 upgrade, allowing an expansion of its food distribution network.

This year, St. Francis is rehabilitating the old maintenance building on campus with plans to expand its food distribution ministry and add rooftop solar after a leaking roof is replaced.

“We take a holistic view of a sustainable and renewable future for Tucson,” Dunn said. “At St. Francis, we believe that by reaching out to our less fortunate neighbors with compassion, respect and kindness, we will make a positive difference in their lives and help make Tucson a more hospitable place to live.”

Lynne Petersen, senior director of TEP’s customer experience, commended the shelter for reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions in support of a larger objective. “The work they’re doing to rebuild lives is reflective of a broader understanding of sustainability,” she said.

“Ultimately, that kind of engagement in finding solutions to societal challenges is what will make our community as a whole that much stronger.”

