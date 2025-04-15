CBRE announced that Sam Sufi has returned to its Tucson office as a VP. He will focus on capital markets investment sales, leading the investment sales platform for commercial investment properties in Tucson.

“Sam’s extensive experience and strategic approach will make him an invaluable asset in leading our commercial investment sales practice,” said Jeff Casper, CBRE first VP and Tucson market leader. “I am excited to see the innovative solutions and growth he will bring to our capital markets practice in Tucson.”

Sufi spent the last four years at Diamond Ventures as the real estate development manager, responsible for acquisitions, asset management, and dispositions of commercial real estate investments. He was accountable for the entire life cycle of investments, including acquisition and diligence, structuring and underwriting deals, and implementing the investment strategy. Sufi had previously been at CBRE in the Tucson office from 2019 until 2020.

“I am excited to rejoin CBRE and focus on growing our investment sales practice in Tucson. It’s a tremendous opportunity to reconnect to the CBRE platform to provide the best insights to our clients,” said Sufi.

Sufi holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from the University of Arizona. He is a member of NAIOP Arizona’s Developing Leader program and a candidate for his Certified Commercial Investment Member designation. Sufi is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers organization.