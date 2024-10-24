Local Clothing Boutique Boasts Stylish, Soft Brands

By Tara Kirkpatrick



There are two things immediately evident when you walk through the beautiful art deco doors of Piece by Piece Wear.

Every piece of clothing is both chic and soft.

“I walk around the markets and touch everything,” said Julie Penny, owner of the stylish women’s clothing store in St. Philip’s Plaza. “I want everything to look amazing and feel like you are wearing pajamas.”

It’s why Piece by Piece Wear has enjoyed a loyal following throughout its 35 years in Tucson. Penny has customers ordering items from as far as New York and Texas. Her Facebook and Instagram feeds are not only filled with her new arrivals, but also ecstatic reviews from first-time and longtime shoppers alike.

“My goal is whenever you get something from me, it becomes your go-to piece,” said Penny. “I want it to be like, ‘What did I wear before I had this?’” The store is filled with luxe clothing lines such as Pure Amici, Z Supply, PJ Salvage, Cosabella and Spiritual Gangster. She also carries richly woven, reversible tote bags by Ilse Jacobsen of Denmark and a selection of premium denim.

“It all starts with what I want to wear and what my friends want to wear,” she said.

A science major at DePaul University, Penny credits a stint at a designer consignment store for her fashionable fate. “I just fell in love with fashion.” She and her husband moved to Arizona after she joked that frost began forming inside their apartment windows in Illinois. Though they initially thought Phoenix, Tucson’s inclusive community and charm won them over. “Everyone here says hello and smiles at you.”

Penny first worked at Piece by Piece Wear as an employee, then had the opportunity to buy it roughly 18 years ago. All in all, she has been a part of the store’s history for 30 years. And she is a devoted promoter of all things local. The store is the exclusive carrier of Tucson designer Annie Hammer’s jewelry line, mosaic stones by talented local artist Kris Johnson and coveted copper candles by Vim & Vigor.

“It’s pretty amazing the friendships that have developed here,” Penny said. “I have had customers shopping here for 10, 20, 30 years. It’s been so special to curate wardrobes for them.”

She also supports both her favorite and her customers’ favorite charities. She sells dog toys in her store, with a portion of proceeds given to The Sanctuary Project animal rescue, where she adopted all three of her dogs. Penny has also supported Angel Charity for Children, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and Tucson Museum of Art. “I love to support my clients that serve on local charity boards. You take care of your people,” she said.

“I love shopping at Julie’s store,” said Mindy Thomas, a frequent Piece by Piece shopper. “It’s my favorite place in Tucson to get cute, on-trend pieces. I always leave with a smile on my face, spending my money locally and looking fashionable.”

Added customer and friend Lori Carroll: “Julie Penny is truly one of a kind, with an impact that extends well beyond the walls of Piece by Piece Wear. Her dedication to both style and philanthropy embodies a deep commitment to enhancing Tucson.”

Pictured above – Julie Penny, Owner, Piece by Piece Wear