Gootter-Jensen Foundation Gala to Honor 20 Years of Lifesaving Work, May 9

The Gootter- Jensen Foundation is pulling out all the stops this year to honor its 20 years of life saving work in memory of the late Steven M. Gootter who died of Sudden Cardiac Death in 2005.

Since the beginning, it has truly been a labor of love by family and friends working to defeat SCD and to increase awareness of this condition that kills over 1000 people each day in the United States.

Gootter’s family and a dedicated group of friends have inspired countless others to join in the effort to save lives by defeating SCD through increased awareness, education, scientific research and the distribution of AEDs throughout Southern Arizona.

“We thank everyone for honoring our son Steve’s life in a way that has saved lives of many others,” said Paulette Gootter. “A physician once told us that Steve died so that others could live. We are humbled by the support of our community that has enabled us to accomplish so many meaningful initiatives since 2005. We have held true to our mission to defeat Sudden Cardiac Death.”

In 2023, the Gootter Foundation joined forces with tennis great and SCD survivor Murphy Jensen. One of the foundation’s new initiatives is to place AEDs in public tennis facilities all over the United States.

The foundation has held true to its mission to defeat SCD by funding research and distributing over 500 AEDs in Southern Arizona. Recently AEDs were donated to various non-profit organizations including the Community Food Bank, Youth On Their Own, Marana Police Department, along with places of worship and many schools.

It had continued to fund research for the prevention of SCD and grant awards to the most promising studies that either prevent or improve survival from cardiac arrest. Many of these studies have received additional funding from the NIH and AHA. One new study is a clinical trial on an organic compound, Genistein, which is found in soybeans. It is believed that in high doses Genistein can substantially reduce inflammation and prevent SCD. Another new research study is in basic science. It will look at how pollutants in the air (like the ones in the LA fires) and microplastics can induce arrhythmias and what therapeutics can potentially prevent them.

