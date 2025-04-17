Father of the Year Awards Gala Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Father’s Day Council Tucson honors men who are successful in their careers and serve as role models in the Southern Arizona community.

The council also raises funds for Type 1 diabetes research and endowment at Steele Children’s Research Center at the University of Arizona and ongoing care at the Angel Wing for Children with Diabetes. BizTucson is proud to feature profiles on the four fathers chosen for 2025.

The 2025 Father of the Year Award honorees are:

Tommy Lloyd

Dr. Eric Cornidez

Jim Tofel

Kaukaha “K” Watanabe

Sponsorship opportunities and congratulatory tribute ad deadline: APRIL 30

Tables and tickets RSVPs are due by MAY 9.

CLICK TO READ ABOUT ALL THE HONOREES