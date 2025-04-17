International Logistics Solutions Opens Immense Warehouse in Tucson

International Logistics Solutions has announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art 115,000-square-foot warehouse located at 3780 E. Valencia Rd. The new facility marks a significant milestone for the logistics provider, enabling enhanced efficiency and service for its growing client base.

The expansive new warehouse is strategically located to provide clients with increased flexibility and speed in logistics services. With advanced features such as high ceilings, extensive storage capabilities, and cutting-edge technology, ILS’s new facility is designed to accommodate the growing demand for supply chain solutions in the region. The warehouse’s ideal location offers convenient access to major highways, enabling faster deliveries and increased cost savings for clients.

This new warehouse is also positioned to serve industries that rely heavily on cross-border logistics, especially the automotive and aerospace sectors. With factories located in both the U.S. and Mexico, the Tucson facility is ideally situated to facilitate the efficient import and export of parts and finished goods across the border. The proximity to these two critical manufacturing hubs will streamline the supply chain, reduce transit times, and enhance the flexibility of ILS’s logistics solutions for automotive and aerospace clients.

The Arizona-Sonora Corridor continues to grow as a key economic development initiative for Pima County and Southern Arizona. It serves as a vital link between the U.S. and Mexico, enabling the movement of billions of dollars in goods through Arizona’s ports of entry. Automotive suppliers in Sonora can take advantage of ILS’s import and export services, ensuring a continuous flow of over 100,000 auto parts shipped daily, with a yearly total of more than $11 billion in trade. ILS’s new Tucson facility will be integral to this growing trade corridor, enhancing its ability to support this critical sector and ensuring the seamless flow of goods across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The warehouse’s proximity to air, rail, and ground transportation services in Sonora will ensure that ILS is ideally positioned to meet the demands of this expanding market. The efficient movement of goods between the U.S. and Mexico will be critical for industries like automotive, which are vital to the region’s economy, supporting over 100,000 Arizona jobs. By leveraging this strategic location, ILS can continue to provide the reliable, fast, and flexible logistics solutions that businesses in this corridor need.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our new distribution center in Tucson,” said Tirzo Gortary, director of the new ILS distribution center. “This facility will allow us to serve our clients with greater efficiency and expand our capabilities to meet the increasing demand for customized logistics solutions. We’re excited to be part of Tucson’s growth, and we look forward to providing an even higher level of service and reliability to our customers.”

The new facility allows ILS to provide a range of services, including inventory management, fulfillment operations, and distribution services, with the capacity to handle high volumes and complex supply chains. Clients can expect improved service levels, optimized workflows, and enhanced storage options, making it an asset to companies in need of efficient and scalable logistics solutions.

ILS is committed to providing innovative, high-quality service with a focus on customer satisfaction, and the new warehouse is a testament to that commitment.