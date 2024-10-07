Net Zero Hero Efficient Partner Award

HighWire Sets a High Bar for Energy Savings

When the owners of the HighWire Tucson bar had an opportunity to expand, they also had an opportunity to reconsider their impact on the planet.

It was an evolution for co-owner Nick Wayne Eggman that began when he joined the Southern Arizona Green Business Leaders program through Local First Arizona, which helps local businesses learn about clean energy solutions for their business.

At the time, the HighWire was in the process of expanding outside its venue, north of a passageway behind Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market. When another bar south of the passageway closed during the pandemic, Eggman and his partner decided to take over the space to expand.

At first, Eggman said he was most interested in saving money, and TEP’s rebates and programs were a big factor in helping him accomplish his goals with new lighting, smart thermostats, and other measures.

But as he learned more, including hearing about real-life examples and stories from participating businesses, he became more invested in making thoughtful energy choices to ensure a brighter environmental future.

With his newfound knowledge, Eggman went to his architect and switched to as many energy-efficient and environmentally friendly measures as possible when he gutted and redesigned the century-old building.

When the new space was unveiled in February 2022, it featured LED bulbs on tracks over the bar and seating area, as well as low-energy disc lighting in the bathroom. He maximized efficiency with TEP-recommended smart thermostats.

Beyond energy-saving measures, the bar features low-flow toilets and faucets and compostable drinking straws for the cocktails.

He has since conducted environmentally focused staff trainings twice a year, inviting TEP staff to a session in early 2024 to share more information about residential energy efficiency rebates that employees could tap into for their own homes.

“HighWire has such an inspiring story in that they not only made smart, impactful changes to their own commercial space, but they’re extending the knowledge that they’ve learned to help others make a difference, whether at work or at home,” said Kathleen Patton, TEP’s Director of Energy Programs, and Economic & Business Development.

“We’re really proud to partner with them because they exemplify what the Net Zero Hero awards are all about – taking manageable steps to build a brighter future for everyone.”