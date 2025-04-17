National Geographic Calls Tucson the “Ultimate Star City”

BizTUCSONApril 17, 2025
1 minute read

Tucson has the distinction of being named one of the best places in the world to see the night sky, according to National Geographic, dubbing Tucson as the “Ultimate Star City. “

With a surfeit of blockbuster attractions as the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Monument Valley and the Hoover Dam in the state, travelers to Arizona can be forgiven for overlooking the fact that its second largest city, Tucson, is a world capital of astronomy,” the article said. “The surrounding mountains host the world’s largest concentration of astronomical scopes and spectrographs.” 

National Geographic also references a number of other astronomical amenities in Tucson, including the world’s largest public telescope on Mt. Lemmon and the manufacturing facility for large mirrors for telescopes, housed under the east bleachers of Arizona Stadium.

Read the entire article here: 

