Hughes Federal Credit Union Gets Top Diamond Award

Hughes Federal Credit Union was among 180 credit unions nationwide named winners of the prestigious Diamond Award – the Marketing, PR & Development Council’s annual competition for marketing excellence.

Hughes was the only Tucson-area credit union to receive this distinguished recognition. It received the Complete Campaign category recognition for their Road to Rewardscampaign.

The Marketing, PR & Development Council of America’s Credit Unions recognizes the best marketing campaigns in the credit union industry from the past year at its annual Diamond Awards. Credit unions, advertising agencies and associations submitted 1,400 submissions for the prestigious awards. In all, 180 organizations from 42 states were selected as winners.

“Being recognized with a Diamond Award is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering impactful, member-focused marketing,” said Elisa Ross, VP of marketing at Hughes. “We take great pride in creating campaigns that resonate with our members and reinforce our commitment to their financial success.”

“We are truly thrilled to celebrate Hughes Federal Credit Union and the other Diamond Award winners with such a prestigious recognition,” said Lesli Bishop, co-chair of the Diamond Awards and chief marketing officer at Family Savings Credit Union in Gadsden, Ala. “These credit unions not only reflect the core values of the credit union movement, but they exemplify the forward-thinking and innovative strategies within our industry.”

For more than 30 years, the Diamond Awards have celebrated the excellence in credit union marketing.