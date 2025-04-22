Tech Parks Arizona has announced the retirement of Ken Marcus, executive VP and CFO, whose leadership and commitment have been integral to the organization’s growth and success over the past 26 years. Marcus’ remarkable contributions have shaped a legacy in economic development, exemplified through the purpose-built environments of Tech Parks Arizona.

Marcus joined the organization in 1999 during its formative stages, quickly becoming a cornerstone of its leadership team. Throughout his tenure, he played a pivotal role in driving transformative initiatives, laying a robust financial foundation that propelled technological advancements, business attraction and entrepreneurship. His expertise was vital in ensuring the sustainability and growth of Tech Parks Arizona, creating a thriving ecosystem for business innovation.

Since its inception in 1994, the UA Tech Park has helped grow science and tech companies and provide high quality jobs for the region, serving as a major employment center. It was recognized as the 2001 Outstanding Research Park by the Association of University Research Parks.

As a senior-level executive, Marcus has been pivotal in managing and ensuring the appreciation of Tech Parks Arizona assets of the UA Tech Park at Rita Road, the UA Tech Park at The Bridges, and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation. Marcus’ leadership has elevated park operations to industry-leading standards to foster a dynamic environment for businesses of all sizes from startups to tech giants.

“It has been an honor to serve Tech Parks Arizona and contribute to its incredible mission of advancing technology and economic development,” said Marcus. “I am proud of all we have accomplished, and I am certain the organization will continue to be successful in the future.”

Marcus is a highly engaged community leader, actively serving on both local and national boards. He has held membership and leadership roles in numerous professional organizations, including the International Association of Science Parks, the Association of University Research Parks, the Pima Community College Audit and Finance Committee, and the Institute of Management Accountants. His community involvement also extends to the Tucson Rodeo Committee, the Nogales Community Development Corporation, the Building Owners and Managers Association of Tucson and the Pima County Board of Adjustments.

Tech Parks Arizona expressed its deepest gratitude to Marcus for his years of dedicated service and exceptional leadership. A farewell open house will be held May 19, from 4:30-6 p.m., at the UA Tech Park Event Center, 9030 S. Rita Road.