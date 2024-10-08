Social Venture Partners Tucson has announced the appointment of Anne Miskey as its new president and CEO.

Miskey brings a wealth of nonprofit leadership experience and is widely recognized for her expertise in tackling pressing social issues such as poverty, homelessness, and domestic violence.

She previously served as president and CEO of both Union Station Homeless Services and the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles, where she successfully transformed both organizations into nationally recognized leaders in their fields. Miskey was also the driving force behind Funders Together to End Homelessness, where she positioned the organization as a respected association of foundations dedicated to ending homelessness. Her strong commitment to community collaboration and social justice aligns with the mission of SVP Tucson.

“I’m thrilled to be joining SVP Tucson as its next CEO,” she said. “It’s a privilege to join an organization that has such a strong foundation of excellence and impact in the community. Although I have very big shoes to fill, I look forward to working with our partners, staff, board and community members to continue to support a Tucson where everyone can thrive. I have very deep family roots in Tucson, and I am also excited to get to know and experience this vibrant and beautiful city.”

As SVP Tucson continues to expand its reach and impact, Miskey’s experience in scaling high-impact community services will be instrumental in advancing the organization’s vision of creating a thriving, equitable community.

SVP Tucson Board President Liz Kanter Groskind added, “We are so excited to have Anne join us. I can’t think of a better, more qualified person to guide Social Venture Partners Tucson in the coming years. Anne will help us continue the trajectory of our work and thoughtfully and strategically expand upon it. She is a fabulous relationship builder, and we have no doubt that she will enhance SVP Tucson.”