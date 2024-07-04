Summer Issue 2024

We are proud to present our fourth annual Women Leading the Region Awards, honoring the extraordinary women who advance Southern Arizona with their vision and dedication. These women are making an incredible impact in Alzheimer’s research, Black history and appreciation, broadcast journalism, childhood advancement, commercial and residential real estate, downtown development, economic policy, finance, law enforcement, retail, science, senior care, utilities and zoo operations. Writers Jay Gonzales, Tara Kirkpatrick, Tiffany Kjos, Dave Perry, Steve Rivera, Valerie Vinyard and Romi Carrell Wittman share their stories and accomplishments in this summer edition.

Dave Perry also files an in-depth report on the Town of Oro Valley, which marks a milestone of 50 years of success. You’ll be impressed by the entrepreneurship, education, town government, pro-business environment, public art and sense of community that’s evolved in this municipality over the past half century. Perry writes “when Oro Valley was incorporated 50 years ago, it was envisioned as a bedroom community, cozy and low-key. The town had about 1,200 residents within 2ó square miles. In 2024, it’s estimated more than 48,000 people reside on 36 square miles of scenic desert generally west of Oracle Road, north of Ina Road and east of I-10.

The Southern Arizona region has caught the attention of economic development professionals across the country. Jay Gonzales provides a comprehensive overview of Sun Corridor Inc.’s recent Site Selectors Conference and key trends taking place. Tom Leyde provides a snapshot of the real estate economy after attending “The Power of Real Estate” summit at Tucson Convention Center a few months ago.

Loni Nannini files an in-depth Special Report on the Tucson Metro Chamber as “a conversation-starter, a change-maker and a community-builder for businesses of all sizes throughout Southern Arizona. Michael Guymon, Chamber president and CEO, says, “As a voice of business, we are working to create a stronger business ecosystem here in our region, and we want businesses to trust us to do that work. We have members on all sides of the political spectrum, but they all agree that the work we do collectively builds a stronger economic environment.”

We feature some exciting industry expansions and workforce development efforts. Writer Ken Cook covered Ascent Aviation’s recent groundbreaking of two new wide-body aircraft hangers this spring, broadening its regional footprint. Pima Joint Technical Education District celebrated the grand opening of its Bridges Campus Industrial Technologies Addition, including the Shirley Dail Construction Classroom and Lab presented by the Cornerstone Building Foundation.

Writer Rodney Campbell reports on the game-changing Mosaic Quarter, whose southside lease was just unanimously approved by Pima County and clears the way for a 90-acre project with an estimated $12.5 billion economic impact. He also features a preview of Pima Community College’s new expanded Center of Excellence for Health Professions on its West Campus, which will be completed this fall.

On the philanthropic front and benefitting the University of Arizona, Steve Rivera features the new state-of-the-art William “Bill” Clements Golf Center at Tucson Country Club. Ginny Clements also hosted a recent symposium at her namesake Breast Cancer Research Institute. Loni Nannini reports on its ambitious mission. Meanwhile, Christy Krueger details the Lovell Foundation’s plans to sunset after 30 years and $50 million in gifts to the community.

In closing, we are grateful for our loyal readers, the tremendous support of our advertisers and our exceptional editorial team and their high standards of journalism.

Steven E. Rosenberg

Publisher & Owner

BizTucson