The Century Club

By Tara Kirkpatrick

What does it mean to last a century?

In this commemorative issue, BizTucson is proud to feature a sampling of the many businesses, institutions and organizations that have thrived in Southern Arizona for 100 years or more. By no means is this a complete list, but we hope to offer a snapshot of the ambition, perseverance and grit that helped build Tucson into the 250-year-old treasure it is today.

Women-founded enterprises in a patriarchal era. A college that would become the core of the community. The first municipal airport in the U.S. The desert-born companies that sold cars, homes and land to the region’s growing masses. The iconic dude ranches that promised the Wild West dream. These and many more compose BizTucson’s Century Club.

Certainly, this club offers lessons in longevity. In their lifetimes, these entities survived The Great Depression, outlasted two world wars, witnessed the first U.S. moon landing, lived the beginning of Arizona’s statehood and bested a global pandemic amid 100-plus years of human history.

We hope you enjoy reading about these landmarks that remain the heart of Tucson today.

Century Club capsules written by Rodney Campbell, Tara Kirkpatrick, Loni Nannini and Steve Rivera.

