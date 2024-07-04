By Tara Kirkpatrick

Our Women Leading the Region issue is always one of our favorites to present each year and 2024 is no exception. We are proud to feature 15 dynamic women succeeding in numerous industries that elevate the region.

In our fourth year producing this package, BizTucson honors a group of women making an incredible impact in Alzheimer’s research, Black history and appreciation, broadcast journalism, childhood advancement, commercial and residential real estate, downtown development, economic policy, finance, law enforcement, retail, science, senior care, television, utilities and zoo operations.

It’s a magnificent and diverse list of people who benefit and advance Southern Arizona.

As always, we are indebted to Gadabout SalonSpas for its partnership in this package each year and we are so grateful to its team for providing hair and makeup services for the honorees. We are also so thankful to photographer Chris Mooney for his outstanding photos.