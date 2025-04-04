Spring Issue 2025

Tucson 250 Years: Special Commemorative Edition

Tucson 250 Years:

The history of our presidio dates back thousands of years. With such rich culture and heritage, one could easily write a book about the “Old Pueblo.” Veteran journalist Jay Gonzales takes us back to Tucson’s inception in 1775, viewed through a concisely written business lens.

Gonzales writes, “with thousands of businesses, some large, some small, that have driven the growth of Tucson in its 250 years, there’s one prominent but often overlooked reason why the city became what it is today. To those of us who have lived in these parts over the last 80 years or so, it’s been a dry riverbed that some outsiders have questioned why we even call it a “river.”

“But to Hugo O’Conor and a band of Spanish soldiers making their way north from Mexico in 1775, the Santa Cruz River looked like it could be the lifeblood to a place where they could thrive and where only native tribes had existed…”

“The valley of the Santa Cruz is one of the richest and most beautiful grazing and natural regions I have ever seen. Occasionally the river sinks, but even at these points, the grass is abundant and luxuriant,” wrote J. Ross Browne, a journalist and traveler who passed through in the 1860s. Gracing the cover, is a painting by world-renowned western artist Maynard Dixon (1875-1946), courtesy of the Maynard Dixon Museum.

The “Century Club” is a fascinating sampling of businesses, institutions, organizations, dude ranches, theatres, hotels and installations with legacies of 100+ years… including University of Arizona, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson International Airport, Tucson Rodeo and more!

Inspiring stories of restoration include the Mission San Xavier del Bac and the Santa Cruz River. Our region has a sense of history second to none, which may be one reason Tucson was named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy 10 years ago. Our history is one of global fascination, that definitely drives tourism.

There are two special reports in this issue. One celebrates Carondelet Health Network, whose roots date back 145 years to the founding of St. Mary’s Hospital by the Sisters of Carondelet. Our second report is the commercial real estate success story of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, which marks 40 years here. It’s had a major impact in transforming the region’s economy, with $459 million in brokerage sales and leasing.

A major milestone in the region’s Bioscience sector was the founding of Ventana Medical Systems four decades ago, by Dr. Thomas Grogan, a UA pathologist and cancer research pioneer. More than 15 years ago, Switzerland-based Roche acquired Grogan’s company, maintaining its headquarters in Oro Valley’s Innovation Park. Today, Roche Tissue Diagnostics is a world leader in cancer tissue diagnostics. Last year, 41 million patients worldwide benefited from diagnostic tests from RTD technology. Writer Dave Perry reports on its 40th anniversary and continued expansion.

Another milestone anniversary I’m particularly proud of is the 30th anniversary of the Father of the Year Awards Gala, presented by Father’s Day Council Tucson, a dedicated group of local volunteers. This small but mighty team has raised more than $5 million for Type 1 Diabetes research and ongoing care and equipment at the Angel Wing for Children with Diabetes at UA’s Steele Children’s Research Center.

The fundraising gala honoring role model dads will take place on Saturday, May 31 at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort. We salute the 2025 Father of the Year honorees: Dr. Eric Cornidez, Tommy Lloyd, Jim Tofel and Kaukaha Watanabe.

As always, we are grateful for our loyal readers, our advertisers and our team committed to exceptional journalism, timeless design and photography.

Steven E. Rosenberg

Publisher & Owner

BizTucson