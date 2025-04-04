150 Years of Maynard Dixon 

Born on a ranch near Fresno, Calif. on Jan. 24, 1875, Maynard Dixon became arguably the premier illustrator, landscape and mural painter of the early 20th-century American West. Dixon made his first visit to Arizona at the turn of the century and was immediately inspired by his new surroundings. His instantly recognizable art consisted of iconic Southwest scenes: the desert, Native Americans, early settlers and cowboys. Some of Dixon’s best-known works include “Men of the Red Earth,” “Cloud World” and “The Earth Knower,” which features a robed woman fronting a cubist red-rock canyon. He also chronicled Americans’ struggles of the Great Depression in the 1930s. Dixon’s legacy lives on at the Maynard Dixon Museum in Tucson. Located at 6866 E. Sunrise Drive in Suite 150, the museum is 3,000 square feet of space devoted to the life and legacy of the artist. Dixon died in Tucson on Nov. 13, 1946.

Painting – Maynard Dixon (1875-1946) ‘Climbing Shadow, Tucson, Arizona’ 1942-44, Oil on Board, 16”x20”. Image Copyright: Maynard Dixon

Portrait – Ansel Adams (1902-1984) - Portrait of Maynard Dixon, 1944, gelatin silver print, 10 x 8 inches. Copyright The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust.

Images Courtesy – Mark Sublette Medicine Man Gallery