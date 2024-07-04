The Pima JTED Governing Board has appointed Sebastian Alt as the district’s new CFO.

Alt, a U.S. Air Force veteran of 10 years, most recently served as the CFO and deputy director of finance and operations for the Arizona Historical Society. He brings extensive experience in project management, data analysis, corporate finance, and strategic management, and is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Practitioner.

He is completing his final two courses to earn his MBA from the American Military University this summer, and he will soon finish a master’s degree in joint warfare. He then plans to become a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Alt said he was immediately impressed with Pima JTED’s impact on students and the community when he was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in 2016. He looks forward to using his experience to manage and train a diverse team to identify and solve problems, including uncovering issues that might otherwise go unnoticed. He also plans to leverage his experience as a COO for nonprofits and his deep knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles to help Pima JTED continue to grow.

In addition to his role as an A-10 jet engine mechanic for the Air Force, Alt earned numerous awards and honors as a tactical combat casualty care program manager for DM and instructed at the Combat Medical/Corpsman level. He provided program oversight, orchestrated training exercises, and ensured all deployment requirements were met for more than 5,600 Airmen.

Pima JTED Superintendent/CEO Kathy Prather said, “The more I’ve learned about Sebastian’s remarkable background, the more I’m inspired and assured he’s the best person to help us achieve our goals of expanding our reach in Southern Arizona and solidifying our position as a national model for public education that serves students, business and industry, and our economy.”