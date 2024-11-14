Oracle Gateway Shopping Center Sold

The sale of the retail portion of Oracle Gateway shopping center located at the northeast corner of Oracle Road and Pastime Road has been sold to HAM Oracle.

The 58,702 square-foot shopping center at 3802-3850 & 3872-3896 N. Oracle Road was developed in 1986. The retail portion was 94% occupied at the time of the sale, which occurred Nov. 7. The 22,901 square-foot office building located at 3780 N. Oracle Road was not included in the sale.

Jan Fincham of Lee & Associates, Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors, Fred Howard of Progressive Property Management, and Randy Finfrock of Southwest Retail Partners represented the seller, 3838 Oracle Plaza Joint Venture. The buyer, HAM Oracle, was represented by Jason Fessinger of Western Retail Advisors in this transaction.

