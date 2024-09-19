Lincoln Property Company Breaks Ground on I-10 International

Full-service commercial real estate firm Lincoln Property Company recently joined with project partners and local dignitaries to break ground on Phase I of I-10 International, a Class A industrial project that, upon completion, will total more than 1 million square feet on 79 acres in the Tucson airport submarket.

The $75 million Phase I totals 373,811 square feet in two premier warehouse/distribution buildings: a 158,944-square-foot Building 1 and 214,867-square-foot Building 2. Phase I also includes a 188,434-square-foot Building 3, to be built according to market demand.

Lincoln owns an additional 42.3 acres at I-10 International, able to accommodate future Class A industrial development that would ultimately bring the project to more than 1 million square feet.

I-10 International is Lincoln’s first-ever Tucson industrial development, representing an Arizona expansion for the company’s award-winning metro Phoenix development and management portfolio.

“Arizona’s massive population growth is propelling demand across the state, and the industrial market is expanding in kind,” said Lincoln Senior Executive VP David Krumwiede. “Tucson has abundant land, superior logistics advantages and collaborative municipal partners ready to respond to this demand. Together, that creates a winning formula for the kind of institutional-quality industrial investment and development that we plan to deliver through I-10 International.”

“Congratulations to Lincoln Property Company on the groundbreaking of I-10 International. Unlike other cities in Arizona, Tucson enjoys a competitive advantage in transportation and logistics thanks to our geography, which includes our proximity to Mexico and connections to 1-10 and 1-19, air and rail,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “This new investment at I-10 International will help us activate over 1 million square feet of much-needed warehouse and distribution space so that the Sonoran Desert corridor continues to be a destination for commerce and economic growth.”

All buildings at I-10 International Phase I will be state-of-the-art, cold-capable with 32’ clear height, 14’ tall glass entrances, full concrete truck courts, generous use of clerestory windows to let in abundant natural light, and an R-38 insulated roof deck system.

Like all of Lincoln’s new Arizona industrial developments, I-10 International will follow a “creative industrial” vision, delivering amenities often only found in Class A office buildings, and designed to attract and retain a new generation of highly skilled employees offering specialized expertise. This includes a best-in-class outdoor amenity space with shaded and landscaped areas, built-in barbecue equipment and seating for outdoor relaxing, dining and games.

I-10 International is located at the southeast corner of Alvernon Way and Los Reales Road, two miles from a full-diamond interchange at I-10 and Valencia Road. It sits within a Foreign Trade Zone and an emerging e commerce market that is already home to companies like Amazon, Home Goods, Pepsi, FedEx, DHL, Intuit and Raytheon.

“I-10 International will allow a broad range of tenants to take full advantage of nearby Interstates 10 and 19, and Tucson International, the state’s second-busiest airport,” said Lincoln Senior VP John Orsak. “These distribution channels provide a direct connection to major ports in both the U.S. and Mexico, with the ability to distribute product to 46 million people within a 500-mile radius.”

Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor for I-10 International Phase I. The project’s design is a collaboration between architects Butler Design Group and Ware Malcomb. The leasing agent is Jesse Blum of PICOR/Cushman & Wakefield.