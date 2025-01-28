Office Building Sold in Downtown Tucson

Schmiggins Real Estate has purchased a 1,750 square-foot office building situated on a 8,715 square-foot parcel located at 239 N. Meyer Ave.

The purchase price was $463,000 and the transaction closed on Jan. 24. The buyer is relocating her law office, The Law Offices of Maggie H. Schmidt, dba The Higgins Law Group, to the new office building.

Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors represented the seller, Leon & Lois Thikoll Revocable Trust and the buyer represented herself in this transaction.

Commercial Retail Advisors, founded in 2001, specializes in the leasing and sales of shopping centers and retailer tenant representation throughout Southern Arizona.