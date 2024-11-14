The American Heart Association of Southern Arizona has announced the appointment of Anthony Schaefer as the new board chairperson for its local leadership team. Schaefer has been affiliated with the AHA Southern Arizona chapter for over six years and chaired the 2022 Heart and Stroke Ball. He has been a loyal volunteer, avid supporter and advocate.

“Anthony Schaefer has been an invaluable asset to our organization for many years, and we are excited to see him step into the role of board chair. His leadership, passion, and dedication to heart health will undoubtedly strengthen our mission and continue to drive impactful change in the Southern Arizona community. We look forward to the progress we’ll make together under his guidance,” said Marc Acuña, executive director of AHA in Southern Arizona.

“It has been a privilege to serve the American Heart Association over the years and I am both humbled and thrilled to now serve as the chair. The opportunity to help bring our community together to educate people on heart health and to raise much needed funding to advance research and development is very fulfilling to me. I am grateful for the trust the organization has in me,” said Schaefer.

Schaefer has been an associate broker and team leader of the Schaefer Team within Long Realty providing real estate services to Southern Arizona for over 12 years. He operates a vibrant real estate sales team leading with a heart of service and dedication to the craft. He believes that when we all work together, there is no limit to our achievements. He works relentlessly in his business to support his clients and their dreams. He also applies this mentality to his philanthropic endeavors believing that we must lead by example.

Schaefer is the past president of the Long Realty Cares Foundation, the El Rio Foundation and the El Rio Vecinos. He believes that supporting the community is an honor and privilege. He is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Arizona with degrees in business and political science.