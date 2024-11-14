D1 Training Opens First Tucson Location

D1 Training, a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training, has opened a new location in Tucson at 2270 W Ina Road. The group fitness facility employs a sports-science backed training regimen led by certified trainers to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, D1 will host a grand opening event from 12:00 – 4:00 PM, which will feature local food and nutrition vendors as well as a vertical leap contest with their Vertec Vertical Jump Tester.

Local owners Myka and Chris Newhouse will join a roster of impressive existing franchisees and owners some of which include professional athletes such as Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, Tim Tebow and Michael Oher. Chris Newhouse has spent his career in the medical diagnostic sector. He also is an executive leadership coach, currently serving as the president of the Arizona Charter Chapter for the International Coaching Federation. He is teaming up with the general manager of the new location, Kathryn Campbell, who has a functional movement degree and brings with her a diverse background across gym management, nutrition, fitness coaching and hospitality that is setting the franchise up for success.

“As parents, nothing brings us greater joy than watching our daughters blossom, building their confidence and self-esteem as they work towards their goals. It’s a journey that reminds us of the powerful impact of guidance and support. We’ve felt inspired to create something meaningful for our community. After searching for the right opportunity, we’re thrilled to bring the first D1 Training facility to Tucson. We believe this facility will be a place where both children and adults can thrive, push their limits, and foster a love for fitness. Our mission is to empower individuals to not only achieve their personal goals but also to cultivate a strong, supportive community around them. We can’t wait to see the positive changes that will unfold!” said the Newhouses, in a joint statement.

D1 Training offers four age-based programs including Rookie (ages 7-11), Developmental (ages 12-14), Prep (ages 15-18) and D1 Adult. Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down. Outside of group workouts, D1 Training offers one-on-one training with world-class coaches. The goal is simple: to continue to train athletes who are dedicated to their sport or their fitness goals, regardless of age or athletic background.

“The Newhouses are the ideal candidates to bring the D1 Training experience to Tucson,” said the brand’s COO Dan Murphy. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to the D1 family and are confident in their ability to show the Tucson area what they’ve been missing out on. D1 is a one-of-a-kind fitness experience that’s built around the individual and meant to help people meet their athletic goals. Our strong network of franchisees embodies our core values to bring the D1 Training vision to life, and we know the Newhouses will do just that in Tucson and its surrounding communities.”

Strategically expanding across the nation through franchising, D1 Training has more than 100 performance centers open, with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development. The brand is currently seeking qualified and active community members to expand its footprint and help more people meet their fitness goals.