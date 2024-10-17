TPA Group Breaks Ground on Butterfield Logistics Center

TPA Group has broken ground on the Butterfield Logistics Center, a significant industrial project in Tucson.

The development is located in Butterfield Business Center, positioned at the Palo Verde/Alvernon interchange with I-10, ensuring excellent access for local, regional and national freight. The Butterfield Logistics Center is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025.

The building will be 194,879 square feet, with opportunities to lease space from 32,232 square feet and larger. The project will feature Class A amenities designed to meet the demands of today’s distribution companies. Key specifications include 32-foot clear heights, ESFR fire-sprinkler systems, 50-foot column spacing, and 135-foot truck courts, along with extensive loading opportunities and generous employee parking. The proximity of Tucson to the Mexican border enhances access to major trade routes and ports, making this location highly advantageous for logistics operations.

TPA Group, an experienced Atlanta-based developer with a national industrial platform, is developing and managing the construction of the project. With a history of successfully navigating complex development and construction management challenges, TPA Group has completed over 300 speculative, build-to-suit, and redevelopment projects to date. The project is designed by Atlas Collaborative Architects and is being constructed by FCL Builders.