Pima Federal Gives $10,000 in Education Awards



Pima Federal Credit Union announced that $10,000 has been awarded to five high school graduates who will be pursuing higher education this fall through the credit union’s Education Award Program.

Each of the five students received $2,000 to help offset the cost of college expenses.

Pima Federal VP of Marketing Jennifer Overpeck said, “The 2024 Pima Federal Education Award winners are incredibly impressive individuals! Their academic success, community involvement, and character were all factors in their selection. Congratulations and best of luck to each of you in college and beyond!”

As a credit union founded by teachers, Pima Federal has remained dedicated to supporting education in our community and the Education Award is one of the many ways this is displayed. The credit union understands the value of a quality education and realizes the financial burden it can present for a student and their family.

Pima Federal strongly believes the investment in our youth will enhance the standard of living in our communities, helping to build a better tomorrow for all.