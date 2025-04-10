Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge has announced the appointment of Jeremy Duda as its new CEO and GM. With more than two decades of leadership in private club management, Duda brings a strong track record of operational excellence, strategic growth and an unwavering commitment to elevating the member experience.

Duda joins Ventana Canyon from The Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Ariz. where he served as GM for the past three years. His career spans leadership roles at distinguished private clubs, where he has successfully enhanced membership engagement, overseen major capital improvements, and implemented innovative programs to drive long-term success.

“It is an honor to join Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge, a truly exceptional, member-owned club with a well-earned reputation for excellence,” said Duda. “The combination of world-class golf, outstanding racquet and fitness facilities, and a welcoming community makes Ventana a premier destination in the Tucson area. I look forward to working with the members, staff, and board to build upon the club’s success and enhance the experience for current and future members.”

Duda will oversee all club and lodge operations, with a focus on enhancing member services, optimizing amenities, and driving strategic growth initiatives to ensure Ventana Canyon remains a premier destination for golf, racquet sports, hospitality, and exceptional experiences.