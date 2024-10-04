Fall Issue 2024

DOWNTOWN MOMENTUM

It has been exciting, to say the least, to watch Downtown Tucson transform into a vibrant urban center over the years. Journalist Jay Gonzales takes us on a compelling deep dive and update on its remarkable renaissance. The story rightfully begins with Rio Nuevo, the driving force behind its momentum. “The ROI of RIO: Rio Nuevo Sets Successful Path for Downtown Revitalization” headlines our package.

Gonzales writes “Downtown Tucson revitalization, and its massive undertaking over the last 10 years, has been about more than return on investment – or ROI − for those who have brought the city’s core back to life. One might say Tucson has a proverbial bounce in its step thanks to the developers, business leaders, state and local governments and community organizations that have all collaborated to create a hip downtown with hundreds of millions of dollars in investment.”

Rio Nuevo Chair Fletcher McCusker said, “Since 2012, Rio Nuevo has invested $108 million in Tax Increment Financing funding into downtown projects which has generated more than $1.2 billion in private investment made into hotels, restaurants and bars, office buildings and other amenities.”

Our Downtown Momentum coverage highlights the dining scene, “Living Large: Live, Work and Play,” and the Sun Link Streetcar, which over the last decade has spurred $4.9 billion in transit investment along the 3.9-mile route from the University of Arizona to downtown. Tiffany Kjos shares the story of the crown jewel of downtown’s arts scene, the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block as it celebrates a century of excellence. Tara Kirkpatrick writes about Children’s Museum Tucson, housed in the historic Carnegie building, receiving a record $1 million grant from Angel Charity for Children. And finally, USA Today’s No. 1 bike race–our own El Tour de Tucson–chooses downtown for the race’s start and finish. For so many reasons, our downtown is the heart and soul of Tucson.

JKaiser Workspaces, founded by CEO Jessica Kaiser 10 years ago, is in the heart of downtown and is the subject of a special report by Loni Nannini. She writes, “Kaiser’s portfolio includes the $20 million headquarters for Hexagon Mining in Downtown Tucson, the $62 million University of Arizona Student Success District, the $29 million renovation of the UA Chemistry Building, and the $40 million Tucson GEICO office. Other projects include Pima JTED Innovative Learning Center at the Bridges, Hughes Federal Credit Union, Tucson Electric Power and many more.”

This edition also contains a special report on the Town of Sahuarita, written by Christy Krueger and Tara Kirkpatrick. Krueger writes, “The Town of Sahuarita, set in the scenic desert vistas of Southern Arizona, has come a long way in the 30 short years since incorporating in 1994, in large part due to the insightful planning by its early leaders. They laid out a vision that prioritized community, family and culture–all factors that have helped this bedroom community blossom into what it is today– a well-governed, inclusive town with top education, a quality lifestyle and a solid base for corporate and business growth.”

In this issue, we also celebrate 30 years of Tech Parks Arizona, which has yielded a $2 billion annual economic impact on the region. Writer Romi Carrell Wittman delivers a thorough roundup of its successes over three decades. And speaking of anniversaries, April Bourie writes that our iconic La Encantada marks 20 years here as Tucson’s luxury retail center.

We hope you enjoy this issue. As always, we are grateful for our loyal readers, our advertisers and our team, committed to exceptional journalism and cutting-edge design and photography.

Steven E. Rosenberg

Publisher & Owner

BizTucson

