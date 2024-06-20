Multi-Tenant Warehouse at 2106 N. Forbes Blvd. Sells for $3.92 Million

A recent top sale at Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR is a 40,078-square-foot, multi-tenant investment industrial property at 2106 N Forbes Blvd, in the Broadbent Business Park, which sold for $3,920,000, or $97.81 per square foot.

The property was acquired by Block “C” Properties, an investor based in California. The seller, North Forbes, is also a private investor. Stephen Cohen, principal and industrial specialist with C&W | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.

This multi-tenant property is fully occupied, with three businesses:

1. American Refrigeration Supplies: a wholesaler of HVAC equipment and supplies

2. Hamilton Distillers: a local brand renowned for its mesquite scotch whiskey

3. High Point Scientific: the largest retailer of telescopes in the United States

When the seller purchased the property in December 2020, he remodeled one of the suites for his business, High Point Scientific, to occupy. The property was 100% occupied at closing.

This transaction emphasizes the robust demand for quality industrial properties in the market and continued interest from investors in well-located, income-generating assets.