Former Arizona State Rep. Andrés Cano joined the City of Tucson team to serve as the city’s director of federal and state relations.

In this role, Cano will strategically champion the City of Tucson’s legislative priorities by actively engaging with federal and state partners to secure vital resources and support for initiatives established by the Mayor and Council.

“I am very pleased to welcome Andrés Cano to the City of Tucson team,” said City Manager Tim Thomure. “His trusted experience in state and local government will be of great value in helping the City secure funding and policy support for key projects that enhance our ability to improve the quality of life for Tucsonans.”

Mayor Regina Romero added: “Andrés Cano has been a tremendous advocate for our community. His experience and expertise will be instrumental in ensuring that Tucson’s voice is heard at every level of government. His deep understanding of Tucson and our residents, combined with his understanding of the legislative process will be invaluable in advocating for the policies and priorities of our Mayor and Council as we create our safe, sustainable, thriving city.”

“I am thrilled to join the City of Tucson in this new chapter of my public service,” Cano said. “I look forward to collaborating with city leaders, community stakeholders, and our partners at the state and federal levels to advocate for the priorities that matter most to our beloved city.”

Cano returns to Tucson after earning his master’s degree from the Harvard’s Kennedy School. From 2019 to 2023, he represented District 20 (Tucson) in the Arizona House of Representatives, serving as minority leader in his final year.

Before his legislative tenure, Cano was an advisor to the late Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías from 2012 to 2019. Additionally, from 2020 to 2023, he served as the director of the LGBTQ+ Alliance Fund, an initiative of the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.