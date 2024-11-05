Hexagon’s Autonomous Solutions division has appointed Dave Goddard as executive VP of mining.

Goddard has served as acting president of mining, since early 2024, proving instrumental in identifying key opportunities for operational efficiency while advancing a data-first strategy to help mines unlock future value by unifying data across workflows. His focus is on solving real-world challenges for mining customers, from first core to final ore, in a life-of-mine partnered approach.

“Hexagon’s product depth and breadth is unmatched in the industry, and I am energized by the opportunity to lead this outstanding organization,” said Goddard. “Our impact is measurable every day, as we give our mining customers the tools to continuously optimize their operations—improving productivity and enhancing safety.”

Goddard has been simultaneously serving as Chief Product Officer since early 2023, steering the company through numerous key milestones, including implementation of the world’s first underground operator alertness system and initiation of a partnership to develop the first digital mine in the Middle East.

“We are thrilled to confirm Dave Goddard in this pivotal role for the business,” said Gordon Dale, co-president of Hexagon’s Autonomous Solutions division. “He is uniquely qualified for this responsibility, given his 30 years of experience in the mining technology industry and an extensive background in product development, innovation and strategy, particularly in the areas of digital transformation, automated and autonomous mining.”