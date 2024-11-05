Kelle Maslyn

November 5, 2024
Less than a minute

Kelle Maslyn, assistant director of Pima County Economic Development, earned her Arizona Economic Development Professional certification from the Arizona Association for Economic Development in September and was presented with her plaque Oct. 24.

The AZED Pro certification program is a comprehensive training with content developed by industry experts and thought leaders. It covers topics such as strategic planning, business development, financial management, marketing strategies, and more.

November 5, 2024
Less than a minute
