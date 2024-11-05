Over the Edge Rapelling Fundraiser for Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Takes Place Nov. 9

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona has announced the Over the Edge urban rappelling event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9, at the 5151 building on East Broadway.

In partnership with Over the Edge, a professional event and rappelling organization, adults and Girl Scouts will rappel down 17 stories of one of the tallest commercial buildings in Tucson.

Each rappeller will fundraise $1,000 individually, and all proceeds support the GSSOAZ-led programs and opportunities for Girl Scouts.

As the largest leadership organization for girls worldwide, Girl Scouts unlock opportunities that lie at the edge of their comfort zone. Over the Edge gives individuals a unique opportunity to achieve personal growth, a sense of accomplishment and overcome their own personal fear: all in support of girls in our community.

“Over the Edge is an exciting opportunity for not only our rapellers, but our Girl Scout community. Each day, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona strives to show girls how to accomplish the unexpected and reach new heights. We are grateful for our rapellers and inspired by their courage. With Over the Edge, we can show the community how Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona and Over the Edge empowers girls to achieve their goals, however intimidating they might initially seem,” said Kristen Garcia-Hernandez, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona.

Rapellers are encouraged to set up their own fundraising page, where you can follow along in their journey and participate by donating to their fundraising goal here.

Thanks to the generous support of top sponsors Hughes Federal Credit Union, Desert Diamond Casino, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Over the Edge is able to return for its ninth year.

“It’s a great pleasure to work with the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona. The esteemed organization is renowned for their commitment to community engagement, and we couldn’t be more proud to partner with them on the upcoming Over the Edge fundraising event,” said Mark Isenberger, property manager for sponsor 5151 E. Broadway.