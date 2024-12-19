CBRE announced that Briclyn Chase joined its Tucson office as an associate working alongside Buzz Isaacson, specializing in leasing and sales and representing owners, occupiers, and landlords in the Tucson office market.

“We are thrilled to have Briclyn join our team,” said Isaacson, CBRE first VP. “She is known for her results-driven attitude, maintaining great client and broker relationships, which will be a great asset for our team.”

Chase joins CBRE with over 15 years of experience in commercial real estate and property management. During her career, she has been involved in all aspects, including landlord representation, tenant representation, commercial property sales, and property management.

“I am excited to be able to utilize the CBRE platform to provide the best possible service to our clients. Buzz is highly regarded as a respected commercial real estate advisor in our community, and I look forward to the opportunity to work alongside him,” said Chase.

Chase holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado and has been in leadership roles with Tucson’s CREW and Women’s Integrated Network chapter.