United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Appoints Jill German to New Leadership Post

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announced the appointment of Jill German to the position of business co-chair for Cradle to Career’s Leadership Table.

The Leadership Table is a part of the Cradle to Career Partnership, anchored at United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, and unites leaders from business, education, government, and others who are committed to collectively create our community’s economic vitality for every family by preparing each child for success in school and life. It is comprised of C-Suite representatives from a cross-sector of organizational and system leaders as well as members representing affected communities, with the authority and responsibility to come together around a shared community vision to advance equitable cradle-to-career outcomes.

German is currently head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics, responsible for delivering cancer diagnostic solutions to pathology laboratories around the world. German is also responsible for the development of the sites and for the nearly 1,800 people on the Oro Valley campus and Marana location, who are experts in cancer research, development, manufacturing, as well as a variety of business functions. Prior to this, she was global VP of molecular systems for Roche in Switzerland.

She has more than 20 years of commercial and operational experience and is distinguished for her focus on leadership and people development. Her passion for diversity and inclusion have been represented by her co-sponsorship of the Roche Women’s Leadership Initiative. She also serves on the boards of Southern Arizona Leadership Council and Sun Corridor Inc., and is an active member in Social Venture Partners Tucson.

“We are so pleased to welcome Jill and know that her background, leadership, and passion for inclusivity will strengthen our work and benefit everyone, especially our young people,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “I look forward to seeing her lend her leadership prowess to the program, bringing it to new heights and accomplishments and I want to thank her for stepping up and lending her time and talents.”