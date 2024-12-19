Loews Ventana Canyon Resort has announced Ryan Clark as its new executive chef. A celebrated chef, industry expert and cookbook author, Clark brings more than 20 years of culinary expertise, with a distinguished career spanning New York and Arizona.

In this role, Clark will oversee all culinary operations at the luxury resort, including banquet services, in-room dining, special events and five dining venues: Flying V Bar & Grill, The Canyon Club, Bill’s Grill, Cascade Lounge and Vista Barista.

A Tucson native, Clark’s passion for using local and sustainable ingredients will fuse seamlessly into the resort’s culinary operations. Building on the resort’s established Flavor by Loews Hotels program, he will collaborate with local purveyors and artisans to highlight the flavors of the Southwest throughout the property’s dining offerings.

“It is a true pleasure to welcome Chef Clark to our resort and the Loews Hotels family,” said Grant Dipman, managing director of Loews Ventana Canyon Resort. “With his esteemed culinary expertise and strong ties to the Tucson community, Chef Clark brings a distinct culinary sensibility that aligns perfectly with our commitment to using farm-fresh ingredients and regionally inspired flavors. I am confident he will elevate our dining offerings, with thoughtful, palate-pleasing cuisine that will be enjoyed by everyone who visits our resort.”

Clark will also look to expand the resort’s interactive culinary offerings with dining events and experiences that highlight the techniques of Southern Arizona cuisine in new and creative ways.

“I am truly excited to work alongside the talented team at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort,” said Clark. “My vision is to create dynamic experiences at the resort that celebrate and elevate Tucson’s rich culinary heritage and its place as a world City of Gastronomy. I look forward to crafting unforgettable moments for our guests and further enriching the resort’s culinary offerings.”

Clark began his career at Fuego restaurant in Tucson, training under James Beard Award-winning Chef Alan Zeman before graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in New York. After gaining experience in the city, he returned to Arizona where he worked at Elements Restaurant at the Sanctuary Resort in Paradise Valley under renowned Chef Beau MacMillan. He then returned to Tucson, where he honed his craft at Canyon Ranch Resort & Spa and later at The Lodge on the Desert. Most recently, Clark served as the executive chef at Casino Del Sol in Tucson. Clark released his first cookbook, Modern Southwest Cooking, in 2013, featuring innovative recipes that combine his passion for regional cooking and local ingredients.

A member of the American Culinary Federation, Clark has earned numerous accolades throughout his career. He was named one of the Top Sixteen Junior Chefs in the U.S. at the age of 23, achieved certification as a Certified Executive Chef in 2012, and was honored as the ACF Western Region Chef of the Year in 2022. Additionally, Clark is the only chef to win Iron Chef Tucson three consecutive times.

In his spare time, Clark gives back to the culinary community as a member of the Southern Arizona Slow Food Program, a Chef Ambassador for the Tucson City of Gastronomy, and a youth mentor at Pima JTED, supporting local high school students pursuing careers in the culinary arts.