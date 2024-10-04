Process & Communication Maximize Productivity

Support from Start to Finish Ensures Customer Satisfaction, Efficiency

By Loni Nannini

Creative, concise, customized, client-centric: the JKaiser Workspaces approach is built around principles that deliver superior designs while optimizing wellness and productivity for clients and their work families.

“I want to maximize every budget and make sure I deliver the most impeccable designs possible while helping teams be more efficient and ergonomically comfortable,” said Jessica Kaiser, founder and CEO of JKaiser Workspaces. “This is a benefit to the health and productivity of employees and, therefore, the overall profitability of the company.”

JKaiser’s design philosophy centers around communication, Kaiser said. The process often begins with referrals from existing clients or Kaiser’s extensive professional network of architects, developers, contractors and colleagues.

Next, a programming session with the client and stakeholders clarifies project goals. Conceptualization also involves space planning, including sizing and placement of offices, conference rooms, break rooms, flex spaces, public spaces and furniture placement.

“We talk about how they office, whether they prefer a hybrid model or a full-time workspace, and various functions of the different teams and departments, and whether people collaborate or work independently,” Kaiser said. “I want to understand their pain points and where they want to go as a company so I can incorporate that into their interior.”

Kaiser establishes a list of deliverables and prepares a design contract with an option for à la carte services. Her product-based services encompass furniture specification, space planning, project management, power planning and installation while an interior design scope may include architectural finishes such as paint, wall coverings, flooring, lighting, art and other accessories.

One highlight is a digital presentation displaying options for “good, better and best” models at different price points.

“My clients see a good range of product so they understand that I am not leading with an agenda or quota-driven model. I want to meet all their needs for budget, timeline, aesthetics and function,” she said.

Finally, Kaiser establishes timelines and provides project management, working closely with contractors and other stakeholders to meet deadlines.

Kaiser’s efficient coordination of scheduling, product delivery and installation boosts overall client satisfaction, said Matt Dickey, project manager for Bourn Companies. A frequent collaborator with JKaiser Workspaces, Bourn has developed more than 4.2 million square feet of industrial, commercial and mixed-use real estate across the Southwest.

“JKaiser Workspaces is unique. She is relatively small, but she provides ultra high-quality service,” said Dickey. “As the owner, Jessica can be flexible and she is committed to making sure that projects progress appropriately. When it comes to the install and finish, she is there working alongside the install team to ensure that everything comes together perfectly.”

Kaiser’s solution-oriented mindset is on full display at the 65,000-square-foot headquarters for Hexagon at 40 E. Congress St.

For its “crown jewel,” the company envisioned an open and modern industrial feel representative of its image as a global leader in digital reality solutions that combine sensor, software and autonomous technologies.

“Jessica was great about listening to everyone, gathering varied opinions and then finding the perfect solution,” said Laura Hearron, an executive assistant for Hexagon. “A good designer hears what you are saying and fits the furniture and design to the client’s needs, and Jessica is an expert.”

Kaiser worked closely with Bourn Companies, architects and engineers to optimize space and furniture planning in the large-scale project. Kaiser also selected furniture, artwork, large-scale wall graphics, custom window film, lighting, millwork, white noise, flooring and decorative accessories. She coordinated furniture delivery via a lift to the upper floors, which required temporary closure of the streetcar line anterior to the building.

“Partnering with JKaiser Workspaces proved to be pivotal in ensuring our facility was completed on time, on budget, and without the stress typically associated with such projects,” said Nicholas Hare, VP of mining for Hexagon Mining. “Both agile and attentive, JKaiser was always flexible enough to deal with ever-changing project details and timelines without sacrificing deadlines.”

JKaiser and Bourn also collaborated on construction of the 200,000-square-foot Tucson GEICO Office completed in 2019 on a seven-month timeline.

In addition to supplying design layout and furnishings for office spaces, conference rooms, training rooms and break rooms, Kaiser sourced soft seating in flex spaces, lobbies, dining areas and the cafeteria. The non-traditional spaces give employees “a take-me-away-from-the-office feel,” while central engagement zones in each quadrant facilitate management-employee coaching and collaboration.

“Our goal was to create a modern building that maintained an open, outdoor feel to bring energy into the space and energy into people,” said Chris Ott, site operations manager for GEICO. “Jessica was a big help in brainstorming and finalizing ideas for effective collaboration spaces. We spent a lot of time on small details.”

Kaiser’s attention to detail, guidance and experience were also key for a recent renovation for Hughes Federal Credit Union. The 80,000-square-foot facility, which functions as a back-office location for lending and call center staff, required a customized build-out for offices, meeting and training rooms, and cubicles.

“Jessica listened carefully to the various stakeholders to conceptually understand our initial vision for the project,” said Andrew Britton, president and CEO of Hughes Federal Credit Union. “She then guided us through a thought process that resulted in adjustments that made the finished product much more successful than we had envisioned originally. Jessica’s ability to blend our vision, practicality, and her forward-thinking gained by her experience allowed the final product to be a huge success.”

Ultimately, Kaiser is all about delivering superior design to satisfied clients in a timely, efficient manner.

“Not only am I going to hit deadlines, which I am very effective at, but I provide communication and support for my clients with their architect, contractor and vendors,” Kaiser said. “That is one of the things that really wins them over. At the end of the day, they feel supported and that feels good.”

