Wilde Wealth Management Expands Presence in Tucson

For the past five years, long-time Tucson business and community leader JRS Wealth Management has been formally partnered with Wilde Wealth Management, an award-winning and independent financial advisory firm based in Scottsdale that provides comprehensive retirement, investment, real estate, insurance, legal and tax planning services all under one roof.

As the partnership has evolved, allowing JRS to add youth and depth to its practice, the team welcomed new professionals into the Tucson office, located at 1610 E. River Road in Tucson, notably Wilde Wealth Management Group investment advisor Tim Lewis.

It also created a formal affiliation with Phelps LeClair Estate Planning to further assist clients with their holistic planning needs. In recent weeks, the team celebrated a full office remodel to accommodate all its growth as well as to add state-of-the-art technologies and a modern aesthetic.

With the remodel, the team also welcomed a key new member to the office in Donald Walton, an attorney with Phelps LaClair Estate Planning, who will now be working full-time from the Tucson office.

Walton, a veteran estate planning and probate attorney, is a proud U.S. Navy veteran and member of the Cherokee Nation. He has deep roots in Tucson and received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Arizona. Walton also holds certificates in Business Litigation and Transactional Business Law.

“Donald’s heritage and service have instilled in him a belief in the core values of honor, courage, and commitment that shape how he serves his clients and helps them achieve their estate planning goals. We are thrilled to have him with us full-time as we continue to serve our clients across Southern Arizona and beyond with the highest level of integrity, honesty, and skill,” said JRS president and managing principal Jim Stark, CFP®, CIMA®.

Pictured above from left – Tim Lewis, Jim Stark and Donald Walton