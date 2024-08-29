OOROO Auto Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List



OOROO Auto, a multi-award-winning auto repair and maintenance service provider in Southern Arizona, announced it has been named among Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, for the second time.

Ranking at 3283, OOROO’s place on the list rose 313 spots, elevating its presence on an impressive list of well-known names that first came to national prominence as honorees on the Inc. 5000: Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands. OOROO was also named No. 65 among consumer services companies on the list and the 98th fastest growing company in Arizona.

“This award highlights the amazing growth OOROO has experienced over the past few years and is a testament to our team’s efforts in providing exceptional service with honesty and heart,” said OOROO Founder and CEO Jeff Artzi. “We’ve worked hard to create positive experiences through our customer-centric car care programs, like our Happy Car Club and OOROOblue SM Rewards program, and I believe our growth is a reflection of our success achieving that.”

“It’s amazing to think how far we’ve come in 10 years, and we’re just getting started,” added OOROO Co-Founder Lindsey Wiederstein. “Our business model is simple, but it works, and our customers tell us every day how much they appreciate the experience when they visit one of our shops or when we provide services to them at their work or home—giving them back time in their day and week.

Among its most successful innovations, OOROO’s “Happy Car Club” provides its customers with a suite of auto care services, including oil changes, inspections, maintenance services, towing, and a discount on all other auto repairs, for one low monthly fee. The Happy Car Club has helped the company expand its award-winning mobile repair services, which bring automotive services to customers at their home or work at no added cost.

“Our culture is very different than what you’d find at other auto shops—and customers notice and are very vocal about that difference. Our customer reviews, community awards, and daily referrals from customers are evidence of that,” said Leroy Ingram, OOROO’s director of operations.

Starting with just one shop in Oro Valley, the multi-award-winning company now has three shops around the Tucson area and two shops in the Phoenix (East Valley) area. As an additional differentiating factor between itself and other automotive maintenance and repair providers, OOROO offers convenient online appointment scheduling and seamless payment through its OOROO Auto app.

Key to its growth strategy and mission to transform the industry, OOROO has expanded its mobile service area to include Tucson, Phoenix, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail and Rita Ranch.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at

www.inc.com/inc5000.