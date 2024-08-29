University of Arizona Named a “Best College” by The Princeton Review

By Nick Prevenas, University Communications

The University of Arizona is again included on The Princeton Review’s list of America’s best universities.

The U of A appears in the education service company’s “The Best 390 Colleges: 2025 Edition,” receiving top ratings in fire safety (99), sustainability (86) and quality of life (86). All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99, with 99 being the best possible score.

The university also scored well in admissions (86), financial aid (84) and academics (77).

In addition to the ratings, which were released Tuesday, The Princeton Review also publishes several numerically ranked lists for various categories relating to academics and campus life. The U of A earned rankings in the following categories:

The Princeton Review chooses school for its Best Colleges list based on data it collects annually from surveys of college administrators about their institutions’ academic offerings. Only about 15% of America’s 2,600 four-year colleges make the list. The specific ratings are based on data from The Princeton Review’s survey of 168,000 students at the 390 listed schools. This is the 33rd edition of the publication’s flagship guide to U.S. colleges and universities.

The Princeton Review has previously recognized the University of Arizona in its rankings of Best Value Colleges, Green Colleges and Best Southwestern Colleges.

“I am proud to see the Princeton Review feature the University of Arizona once again,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “The depth and variety of positive comments we see in the student survey reflect the top-notch academic offerings and terrific campus environment offered at the U of A.”

Students surveyed by The Princeton Review said that “amazing weather and a beautiful campus” help make the U of A “full of life and fun.” They added that the U of A emphasizes “communicating with its students and keeping up to date with student life” and has a “supportive and large alumni network.”

Survey respondents also said that “classrooms are often set up in a manner in which group discussion is encouraged” and that professors seek to “create an active learning environment.”

The student survey has 89 questions focused on academics, administration, campus life and students.

Pictured above – The University of Arizona received top ratings in fire safety, sustainability and quality of life in The Princeton Review's most recent list of America's best universities. Photo by Chris Richards/University Communications