Why I Love TUS – Q&A with Carol Stewart

CAROL STEWART

President & CEO UA Tech Parks

University of Arizona

Why do you like flying out of the Tucson airport?

A local amenity such as Tucson International Airport (TUS) is a treasure to the community, for convenience and attracting new investment into the region.

What routes that TUS offers help you and Tech Park businesses?

Many of the business executives that work at the UA Tech Park support federal agencies and often travel to DC. They appreciate the convenience of traveling from TUS-DFW-WAS

The direct flights from TUS to ORD (Chicago–O’Hare) provides a fantastic gateway to many international flights that serve our community well too.

What do you think of the parking options available at and near the airport?

As a member of the TUS Airport Authority, a formal cheerleader role, I use the parking garage attached to the airport and love the convenience.



After a lengthy business trip, I touch down and swiftly find myself en route home, mere minutes later.

Do you have any good stories of flying from the Tucson airport?

I like to arrive early, even for the 6 am flights, with time to space to stroll the amazing art collection that rotates regularly. I walk the entire airport from end to end after parking my vehicle, it puts me in a positive mindset to start my air travel journey.