TUS Welcomes Back Frontier Airlines

Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines is returning to Tucson International Airport, or TUS, next year with the launch of nonstop service to Denver International Airport. The service, beginning Mar. 3, 2025, will operate three times per week.

To celebrate, the airline is offering fares as low as $19*.

“We can’t wait to make our return to the Tucson area with the launch of this new service,” said Josh Flyr, VP of network and operations design for Frontier Airlines. “Just in time for spring and summer travel, consumers in the region will have new ultra-low cost flight options to Colorado and beyond. Tourists looking to visit Southern Arizona will also be able to take advantage of Frontier’s unmatched affordability and convenience.”

“The TAA is delighted to welcome back Frontier Airlines to TUS,” said Tucson Airport Authority President and CEO Danette Bewley. “Our air service team has worked very hard to expand air service offerings for our community, and the addition of Frontier Airlines speaks to the incredible success of our airport team in attracting new service to Southern Arizona.”

New service from Tucson International Airport (TUS):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY:

INTRO FARE: Denver (DEN) March 3, 2025 3x/week $19*

