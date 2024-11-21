TMM Family Services Gets Major Renovation from Arizona Builders Alliance

TMM Family Services announced the completion of work at its residential campus in Tucson. The entire project was funded through the charitable giving program from the Arizona Builders Alliance and their member companies, who donated approximately $200,000 of materials and labor.

The project began with the revitalization and expansion of a new laundry facility with fresh paint and new appliances, and the addition of a community conference room. The second phase of ABA’s work has included transforming TMM’s workforce development and education center and a new senior and veteran activity center.

The work will capstone on Dec. 7, when nearly 200 volunteers from contributing organizations will come together to complete the remainder of work, including repaving parking lots, re-rocking exterior landscaping and a new memorial garden. Volunteers and their families participate, with children spreading holiday cheer by decorating for Christmas and baking cookies for the residents.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Arizona Builders Alliance for their continued support,” said Christie Lee, president & CEO of TMM. “Their dedication to our mission will transform our facilities and have a lasting impact on the lives of our residents.”

ABA members who have led the TMM projects include Lloyd Construction, Sundt Construction, Chasse Building Team, Kappcon General Contractors, J.B. Steel, and many other subcontractors and suppliers.

“Our members are incredibly generous. They’ve been blessed by the Tucson community and are eager to give back,” said Tim Bee, VP of government and community relations. “We’re committed to helping vulnerable populations in our neighborhood.”

Mike Goodwin, chairman of ABA’s volunteer committee, expressed similar sentiments.

“Many of us have served on the TMM project, and their mission is truly inspiring. When we give to these projects, we want to make a tangible difference and make our community better. It’s a way to show how much we care,” Goodwin said.