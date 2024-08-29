Arizona Transportation Builders Association Names Lisa Hagins Executive Director

Lisa Hagins has been named executive director of Arizona Transportation Builders Association

Hagins moved to Arizona in 2009 and fell in love with all things Tucson and Southern Arizona. She began working in banking and moved to the credit union world in 2013, when she joined OneAZ Credit Union and moved quickly through the ranks, becoming regional president in 2019.

In 2022, Hagins was recognized by BizTucson Magazine, in its Women Leading the Region issue, for her work on the board of I Am You 360. “Lisa is a natural-born compassionate leader who is invested in direct and long-term community impact and does it with style and grace,” said I Am You 360 Founder Desiree Cook. Lisa joined the board in 2020.

Hagins has also partnered with other credit union leaders to found the Southern Arizona Chapter of Global Women in Leadership, a group that teaches, shares knowledge and collaborates with leaders from credit unions across the world.

After working in finance for many years, Hagins wanted to be more impactful, so after meeting with the board and interviewing with the executive committee, she was hired in August as the executive director of Arizona Transportation Builders Association, a Tucson nonprofit that educates, sustains and promotes common interest in the construction industry and builds a transportation network that enriches American life.

The association does this by building workforce programs, advocating for growth in infrastructure and transportation sectors and by collaborating with companies throughout Arizona by sharing county updates and working with municipalities and cities to build and move the economy. ATB also provides scholarships by hosting fundraisers throughout the year.

Ryan Mackey, VP of Sunland Asphalt & Construction and ATB president, said, “Lisa brings a wealth of leadership experience and fresh perspectives to our association.”