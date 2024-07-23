Tucson Named Top U.S. City in West for Gen Z in 2024

Tucson ranked No. 8 among the country’s top cities for Gen Z with a total of 57.7 points while also placing No. 1 regionally.

At a national level:

• 12.1% of Tucson’s residents are Gen Zers aged 20-24, representing the largest share of this age cohort among the cities we compared for this ranking and potentially providing a strong feeling of community for relocating young people.

• As many as 46.9% of Tucson’s adult Gen Zers are enrolled in some form of education, with the No. 8 city ranking for this metric among all cities analyzed.

At a regional level:

• Tucson came in No. 3 among the West’s top cities for Gen Z for its share of the population aged 20 to 24 enrolled in a form of education as of 2022.

• The city placed No. 4 in terms of cost of living among the region’s top entries with an affordability index of 103.5 which, while above the national average, is on the lower end among Western locations.

• The Arizona city ranked No. 8 for green commuting among the region’s top entries, with 6.1% of commuters using public transportation, walking and cycling as a means to travel to work.

The full study can be found here: https://www.commercialcafe.com/blog/best-places-to-live-gen-z/