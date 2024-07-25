The Marshall Foundation has announced the appointment of Kelly Huber as its new executive director.

Huber brings with her more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, including more than a decade of dedicated service at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, where she most recently held the position of vice president for philanthropy.

“I’m excited to bring that experience to the Marshall Foundation,” Huber said, noting that her career has included leadership on both sides of philanthropy: with grantmaking foundations as well as in nonprofits that rely on such grants. “Being in both of those roles has given me a deep understanding of the nonprofit sector. I know first-hand what it means to run a small, grassroots nonprofit without a lot of resources, and also what it means to connect with those organizations as a philanthropy.”

Huber said one of her goals for the Marshall Foundation is to make its longstanding work more visible and integrated in the communities it has long served. “I’d love to see the foundation be represented in all sorts of dialogues about education and other needs and really be seen as a cornerstone of community support. I’d like people to better understand the amazing ways that this foundation has supported the University of Arizona and the larger Tucson and Southern Arizona community.”

In its 2024 giving, the foundation awarded more than $816,000 to 21 nonprofits and initiatives, including $289,000 to University of Arizona programs, nearly $200,000 for childhood education and $335,000 to support wrap-around educational services. The foundation also funds a variety of U of A student aid programs, including undergraduate and nursing scholarships and graduate fellowships. For the 2024–2025 academic year, this commitment totals $410,000. The grants and scholarships reflect the Marshall Foundation’s commitment to fostering equitable access to high-quality education and support services, continuing the philanthropic legacy of its founder, Louise Foucar Marshall.

“We are delighted to welcome Kelly Huber as the new executive director of the Marshall Foundation,” stated Bruce Burke, the foundation’s president. “Kelly’s extensive experience and exceptional leadership in the nonprofit sector distinguished her among a highly qualified pool of candidates, making her the perfect choice to drive our mission forward.”

Before joining CFSA, Huber served as public art coordinator for New Mexico Arts, the arts agency for the State of New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, and executive director at the Santa Fe Youth Symphony Association. She holds a master’s degree in nonprofit, public and organizational management from the School for International Training, as well as a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the University of Arizona. Early in her career, she taught math and physics in public and charter schools.

Huber begins her new role as executive director of the Marshall Foundation on Aug. 12, and said she looks forward to engaging with the community to build on the work of her predecessors: “I’m ready to listen, learn and collaborate to make the Marshall Foundation an even more integral part of our community’s future.”