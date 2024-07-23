U.S. News & World Report Names Banner-University Medical Center Tops in Tucson

Banner – University Medical Center Tucson was once again recognized as Tucson’s No. 1 hospital and the No. 3 hospital in Arizona by U.S. News & World Report in its latest rankings. The 2024-2025 Best Regional Hospital designations are based on U.S. News & World Reports’ rankings of hospitals in 15 specialties and ratings of hospitals’ performance in 20 procedures and conditions.

Banner – University Medical Center Tucson earned a “high performing” ranking in five adult specialties and “high performing” rating in nine procedures and conditions, including high performing recognitions for the surgical treatment of cancer provided by the experts at the University of Arizona Cancer Center team, a department of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson.

The high performing specialties include cancer; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; urology; and geriatrics. High performing-rated procedures and conditions include leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; colon cancer surgery; gynecological cancer surgery; lung cancer surgery; prostate cancer surgery; heart attack; heart failure; kidney failure; and pneumonia.

“Our commitment to improving patient outcomes while delivering compassionate, state-of-the-art care to the community we serve, has made this recognition possible. We are proud to have our team recognized for their dedication to clinical care excellence,” said Dan Post, interim CEO of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South.

The ratings or procedures and conditions are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“Banner – University Medical Center Tucson’s recognition accentuates our academic medical center’s mission with the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson to transform health care by delivering better patient care, enhanced services including access to ground-breaking research, and world-class specialized care,” said Dr. Venkata Evani, CEO of Banner – University Medical Group.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals as part of this year’s rankings. National specialty rankings place hospitals among the top 10 percent of peer institutions nationally, indicating they provide exceptional care for the most medically complex and sickest patients. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excel at multiple factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

U.S. News & World Report also recently recognized Banner – University Medical Center Tucson for achieving excellent outcomes among disadvantaged communities and providing substantial access to high quality care. The organization honored only 53 hospitals throughout the country with its inaugural Best Regional Hospitals for Equitable Access recognition.

“Choosing the right hospital to match your needs shouldn’t be a guessing game,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News & World Report. “The 2024-2025 edition of Best Hospitals provides patients and their families clear, data-driven insights on hospital performance and empowers Americans to choose the facility best suited to their specific health care needs.”