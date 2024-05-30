Shade Connection, subsidiary of CAST & Associates, and Partner Company to Flame Connection, Announces Acquisition of Continental Shade Designs

Shade Connection, LLC, a subsidiary of CAST & Associates, and partner company to Flame Connection, proudly announces the acquisition of Continental Shade Designs, a long-standing provider of premium outdoor shade structure solutions based in Tucson, Arizona. This strategic move marks the beginning of an exciting journey between Flame Connection and Continental towards a synergy to enhance the outdoor living experiences of Southern Arizonans.

Continental Shade Designs, now to be doing business as Continental Shade Connection, has been serving the local community with distinction since 1972, and has long been known for providing the finest residential and commercial outdoor shade structures in the industry.

CAST & Associates, the parent company of Continental Shade Connection, has an established history with Flame Connection, the market leader in both fireplaces and outdoor kitchens.

Mike and Nicole James, owners of CAST & Associates, expressed their enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We’re excited to add Continental Shade Connection to our portfolio of products and look forward to serving the Southern Arizona market with high- quality shade structures which will help complement our custom outdoor kitchen design and installation services.

Rob Wilson, General Manager, added: “This acquisition is a tremendous opportunity to combine our strengths and enhance our offerings. We are committed to maintaining the high standards of product quality and customer focused service that customers have come to expect from Continental Shade Designs while exploring new avenues for growth and innovation.” Wilson, will help lead and oversee the daily operations, ensuring a seamless transition.