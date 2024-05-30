Zio Peppe Celebrates Three Delicious Years

Devon Sanner and Mat Cable announce the third anniversary of their Italian-Sonoran fusion restaurant, Zio Peppe. June 1st marks three years since the opening of the dining room in what has quickly become a much beloved fixture in the Tucson culinary scene. Zio Peppe will be celebrating the occasion with food and drink specials that harken back to the opening menu and preview new additions to its award-winning repertoire.

Zio Peppe opened its doors at 6502 E. Tanque Verde Road three years ago, just as COVID restrictions were lifting and the dining public was eager to get back to eating out. Sanner says,“We were a little surprised. When we were building out Zio Peppe and forecasting what the public wanted, we anticipated a more gradual return to dining out, and we built our concept for heavy take-out and delivery business. People were clamoring to dine in, though, so we quickly put a little polish on the dining room and opened it up.”

In celebration of the day, Zio Peppe will be bringing back for a very limited time a few dishes that were part of the opening menu. Rigatoni Chiltepín Arrabbiata and Lasagne Sonorense (with poblano chile con queso, house made beef chorizo, and chile colorado accented ricotta) will be on offer, as well as opening pizza menu cult favorites The Prickly Pickle (pickled cholla buds, nopales, pickled red onion, mozzarella, guajillo crema), and the Umami Tsunami (Bacio mozzarella, soy pickled shiitake mushrooms, shallot cream sauce, goat horn peppers, black garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano, and scallions).

The festivities will also include drink specials on Zio Peppe’s classic limoncello margarita, the debut of the Barbossa (a hibiscus, lime, and spiced rum punch), and the Amore Amaro (Amaro Nonino, bacanora, guajillo shrub, and mole bitters), and great values on selected bottles of wine.

Co-chef/owner Mat Cable says, “It’s a chance to celebrate what we’ve accomplished and to thank our loyal guests for getting us where we are.” Coming off consecutive wins in the Tucson Originals’ Pizza Throwdown, Best of Tucson Awards for Best Elote and Best Eastside Restaurant, being an OpenTable Diner’s Choice Award winner, being recognized as a Tucson City of Gastronomy Certified restaurant, and an appearance in the finals of Iron Chef Tucson, Sanner and Cable are in decidedly celebratory spirits. Sanner says, “This anniversary party is an expression of thanks to the outstanding crew that have helped Zio Peppe’s evolution and the wonderful guests who’ve supported us and spread the gospel of Zio Peppe.”

Zio Peppe’s 3rd Anniversary celebration will be Saturday, June 1st starting at 11 am and the restaurant will remain open an extra hour of revelry, seating until 10 pm.

ABOUT ZIO PEPPE

Featuring Italian-American cuisine inspired by the flavors of Southern Arizona, Zio Peppe is located at 6502 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson, AZ and open Sun-Thurs from 11am to 8pm and Fri-Sat from 11am to 9pm. Limited patio dining is available. For online orders and additional information visit https://ziopeppeaz.com/ or call 520-888-4242.