Scott Matlick Named New President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern Arizona

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona (RMHC®-SA) announces the appointment of Scott Matlick as the new President and CEO of the nonprofit organization. Matlick, who has served the organization for over a decade, brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the mission of RMHC-SA. He succeeds former President and CEO Kate Maguire Jensen.

Matlick’s tenure at RMHC-SA has been marked by his dedication to supporting families in need. Since joining the organization in 2013, Matlick has played a pivotal role in expanding the nonprofit’s reach and impact. Serving most recently as the organization’s Director of Business Development, Matlick has fostered relationships with RMHC-SA stakeholders, has grown fundraising revenue by 150%, and organized business plans for expanded programs.

“Scott has been an integral part of our team for many years, and his dedication to our mission is exceptional,” said Stephanie Smith, Chair of the RMHC-SA Board of Directors. “His innovative approach and deep compassion for the families we serve make him the perfect fit to lead RMHC-SA. We are excited to see the positive impact he will continue to make.”

Matlick’s experience extends beyond his role at RMHC-SA. In 2023, he was one of 14 to serve on the RMHC Global Advisory Team in Marketing where he consulted on marketing initiatives related to the parent organization’s branding and community fundraising. He is also a graduate of the RMHC Global Advancing Leadership Program, a year-long course on the art of leadership and its practice in the RMHC system. Outside of RMHC, Matlick has served as Board President of Southern Arizona’s Association of Fundraising Professionals, where he promoted using diversity, equity, inclusion and access initiatives across the organization’s focus on education and ethics.

“I have spent the last 11 years loving this organization, loving its people, and loving its possibilities,” said Scott Matlick. “Ronald McDonald House Charities has thrived under compassionate leadership, and we will continue to lead with an abundance of heart. Together with our dedicated team, I look forward to building on our successes and exploring new opportunities to serve our community.”

RMHC-SA is a nonprofit organization that provides comfort and support to families throughout Southern Arizona. Its most recognizable program is the Ronald McDonald House, which provides a no-cost “home-away-from-home” for families with sick or injured children who are receiving care in Tucson hospitals and clinics.

The organization also operates Ronald McDonald Family Room® programs at Banner Children’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center, where families find respite and care without ever leaving the hospital while their child receives care. Additionally, two Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® programs bring dental care to children at schools and clinics throughout Pima and Cochise counties.

Opening later this year is the Ronald McDonald Sibling Center, an extension of the new Play Zone inside Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center. The Sibling Center will offer a safe space for siblings of sick children to play and learn while also allowing parents to be fully present at their child’s bedside.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern Arizona (RMHC®-SA), is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that nurtures the health and well-being of children and their families. RMHC-SA operates three core programs in Southern Arizona: the Ronald McDonald House®, two Ronald McDonald Family Room® programs, and two Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® programs. For more information, visit rmhctucson.org.